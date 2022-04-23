Person set themselves on fire outside Supreme Court Building, officials say

WASHINGTON D.C. — A person set themselves on fire outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the plaza in front of the building, Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement.

Supreme Court Police, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. police responded, and the person was airlifted to an area hospital.

No one else was injured, according to McCabe.

U.S. Capitol Police tweeted around 6:40 p.m. that a medical helicopter had just landed near the U.S. Capitol Building for a "medical emergency."

"This is not a public safety issue," it said.

The helicopter left the area about 15 minutes later.

The area remains closed for further investigation, McCabe said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

