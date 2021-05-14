Watch
Person in critical condition after being struck, pinned underneath metro train in Rockville

MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer
Posted at 4:07 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 16:07:29-04

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A person is in critical condition after being struck and pinned underneath a metro train Friday afternoon in Montgomery County.

It happened at the White Flint Metro station near Marinelli Road and Rockville Pike in Rockville.

The adult victim was eventually rescued and taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

As result, the Red Line is experiencing delays and single tracking between Twinbrook and Grosvenor.

Some Shady Grove-bound trains will reportedly bypass White Flint until the scene clears up.

It's unclear how the person ended up under the tracks.

