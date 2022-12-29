Person fatally struck by CSX train in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — An unidentified person was struck and killed by a CSX train in Edgewood, Harford County, this morning.

CSX confirmed that it happened at about 10:19 a.m. on the tracks near Van Bibber and Barberry roads.

The train company said no one else was injured, explaining:

"Local emergency responders were notified and confirmed the person was fatally injured in the incident. CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate."

Stay with us for updates.