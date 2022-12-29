Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Person fatally struck by CSX train in Edgewood

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 3:37 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 15:37:29-05

EDGEWOOD, Md. — An unidentified person was struck and killed by a CSX train in Edgewood, Harford County, this morning.

CSX confirmed that it happened at about 10:19 a.m. on the tracks near Van Bibber and Barberry roads.

The train company said no one else was injured, explaining:

"Local emergency responders were notified and confirmed the person was fatally injured in the incident. CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate."

Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices