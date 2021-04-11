Person disappears after going into water at Lake Roland, search and rescue underway

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Fire are currently working a search and rescue operation at Lake Roland.

Officials say one person went into the water and cannot be found.

#BCoFD units are currently working a search and rescue operation at #LakeRoland in #Brooklandville. 1 subject went into the water and cannot be found. PIO enroute to scene with 30 min ETA. Media may stage at Falls Rd. Light Rail Station. Updates when available. DT 1424. ^TR — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 11, 2021

