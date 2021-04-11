Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Person disappears after going into water at Lake Roland, search and rescue underway

items.[0].image.alt
WMAR-2 News
<p>A Baltimor County Fire Department truck. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Baltimore County Fire deploys firefighters to Carolinas to assist with Hurricane Florence
Posted at 4:23 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 16:23:11-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Fire are currently working a search and rescue operation at Lake Roland.

Officials say one person went into the water and cannot be found.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020