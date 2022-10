PERRY HALL, Md. — There was a lockout at Perry Hall High School Thursday afternoon.

Police say an assault happened outside the school around 1:50pm.

One person was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It's unclear if any students were involved.

Police did not say if any arrests were made, only that the incident remains under investigation.

The school lockout has since been lifted, and students have been dismissed for the day.