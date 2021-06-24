Perkins Homes public housing demolition begins in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The first of six buildings at the 1940’s-era Perkins Homes public housing site will be demolished Thursday.

It's part of a $1 billion community transformation plan, which aims to integrate a notoriously impoverished area with surrounding communities which are located just minutes from downtown Baltimore and the waterfront.

In all about 244 acres will be renovated.

Only six families still live at Perkins buildings.

They will be assisted in moving out in the near future.

“With these bricks starting to come down, we are witnessing the end of an era,” said HABC CEO Janet Abrahams. “The future of this community holds great promise as one of inclusion. You will see the manifestation of that promise very soon.”