PERFECTION: Terps cap off undefeated season with men's lacrosse NCAA Championship

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Terrapins are perfect!

The Terps capped off an undefeated season with a 9-7 win over Cornell in the NCAA Championship.

Maryland (18-0) set an NCAA record for most wins in a season without a loss, becoming the first undefeated team since Virginia in 2006. The Terps are 33-1 in the last two seasons, with the lone loss coming in the 2021 championship against the Cavaliers.

This is the Terps' fourth NCAA championship — winning in 1973, 1975 and 2017.

“All I wanted to do was see these kids not crying this year,” Maryland coach John Tillman said. “Last year to see the tears, I feel so bad for guys like Nick Grill or Jared Bernhardt and the all the seniors last year that didn’t get this chance. Our guys were focused all year long and I give them a lot of credit.”

Anthony DeMaio led Maryland with four goals, while Logan Wisnauskas added two goals and two assists.

Owen Prubylski, Eric Malever and Jonathan Donville also netted goals for Maryland.

Goalie Logan McNaney tallied 17 saves in the win.

Maryland led 9-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

Despite allowing four goals in the final frame, the Terps held on for the title.

