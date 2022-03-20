People gather in Annapolis to celebrate the start of spring

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It's a longtime Annapolis tradition where you peel your socks off after a long winter, and you toss your pair onto a fire signaling the start of spring!

Nobody throws a sock burning party better than the Annapolis Maritime Musuem!

The museum's oyster roast and sock burning was held Saturday and our own Jamie Costello was the emcee for the event.

This is a tradition that dates back to the 1970s, when people burned their winter socks to welcome in spring and wore boat shoes with no socks.

All of the money raised on Saturday went to the museum.