Pennsylvania pedestrian killed in Ocean City crash

A Pennsylvania woman was killed while trying to cross Coastal Highway in Ocean City on Friday night.

Ocean City police said Sophia Battisti, 21, of Reinholds, Pa., was crossing Coastal Highway, against the pedestrian signal, near 59th Street at about 11:56 p.m. on Aug. 26.

She was struck by a vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Nearby witnesses and Ocean City medical crews tried to save her, said police, and the driver remained at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, said police.

Coastal Highway was closed for about four hours for the investigation.