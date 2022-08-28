Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pennsylvania pedestrian killed in Ocean City crash

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:43 AM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 10:43:49-04

A Pennsylvania woman was killed while trying to cross Coastal Highway in Ocean City on Friday night.

Ocean City police said Sophia Battisti, 21, of Reinholds, Pa., was crossing Coastal Highway, against the pedestrian signal, near 59th Street at about 11:56 p.m. on Aug. 26.

She was struck by a vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Nearby witnesses and Ocean City medical crews tried to save her, said police, and the driver remained at the scene.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, said police.

Coastal Highway was closed for about four hours for the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019