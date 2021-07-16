Watch
Pennsylvania man dies days after being found hanging in Harford County jail cell

Jail
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 12:24:09-04

BEL AIR, Md. — A Pennsylvania man has died after he was discovered hanging by a sheet in a Harford County jail cell last Saturday.

Jack Lazar, 51, was booked into the Harford County Detention Center on July 3. He was being held without bail while awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania for trespassing, unlawful taking, and criminal mischief.

Corrections officers found Lazar during a regularly scheduled inmate check.

Life saving efforts including CPR and an AED were applied before an ambulance took him to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he died July 15.

An internal investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

