Penguin Random House expands presence in Carroll County with opening of Hampstead facility

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Well known book publishing company, Penguin Random House, is expanding its already large presence in Carroll County.

For years, the company's largest U.S. distribution center has sat off route 27 in Westminster.

Now they've decided to lease an additional 1 million square-feet, close by on Hanover Pike in Hampstead.

Over the next several years, Penguin Random House says it plans to add 150 new full-time workers, which would increase their total number of employees in Maryland to 870.

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $325,000 conditional loan in addition to a $25,000 workforce training grant.

In July 2013, Penguin Group and Random House merged into Penguin Random House. The company’s roots in Maryland date back to the 1960s.

They have published the writings of more than 80 Nobel and over 100 Pulitzer laureates.