Peeping Tom reported inside Target dressing room in Gambrills

GAMBRILLS, Md. — An investigation is underway following an alleged Peeping Tom incident that took place Friday evening at the Target in Gambrills.

Police say the victim was changing in the store dressing room, when she noticed a camera phone over the wall.

The phone reportedly disappeared by the time the woman turned around, at which point she could hear someone running away.

Around that same time an employee told officers they saw a person fleeing from the fitting room area.

Surveillance footage later captured the alleged suspect hiding in the store's clothing section before taking off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County detectives at 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line 410-222-4700.