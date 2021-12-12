Pedestrian suffers life threatening injuries following Linthicum crash

LINTHINCUM, Md. — A pedestrian suffers life threatening injuries after being hit Saturday evening in Linthicum.

At around 7:40 p.m., officers arrived to Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, at Lake Front Drive, for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that a pedestrian was walking in the travel portion of southbound Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, near Lake Front Drive, when he was struck by a 2006 Ford F-150.

The pedestrian, 39-year-old John Edward Allen, Jr., was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. Allen was transported to University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life threatening injuries.

Preliminarily, pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash. However, the crash is currently under investigation.