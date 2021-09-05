Pedestrian struck on September 1 dies of his injuries on Saturday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Victim who was hit in Owings Mills on September 1 succumbs to his injuries.

Roell Coole Whytt Pag Ngounou, 20, of the 12000 block of Bonita Avenue, was walking north on Owings Mills Boulevard near Bonita Avenue.

While attempting to cross Owings Mills Boulevard, he was struck by a BMW X5 that traveled northbound on Owings Mills Boulevard. He did not cross at a crosswalk.

Ngounou was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he remained until succumbing to his injuries.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team are continuing their investigation into this fatal crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.