Pedestrian struck multiple times in Crofton; police looking for vehicles involved

Posted at 11:26 AM, Aug 18, 2021
CROFTON, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police needs the publics' help in identifying the drivers and/or vehicles that were involved in a Crofton hit and run.

Investigators are seeking information from anyone who was driving on Route 3N/Crawford Boulevard at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles all of which left the scene.

Only one vehicle description is known and it is believed to be a 1999-2007 Ford F-250 with drivers side damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-8573 or 410-222-4700 immediately

