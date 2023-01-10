Pedestrian struck by light rail train in Lutherville

LUTHERVILLE, Md. — A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a light rail train on Tuesday.

The pedestrian was struck in the area of Business Park Drive in Lutherville.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK | 1 person has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a light rail train in the area of Business Park Drive #Lutherville DT1726 ^TF pic.twitter.com/PHr2Yzas27 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 10, 2023

Light Rail train service is temporarily suspended between Timonium Fairgrounds and Falls Road station with a bus bridge in place between those stations to accommodate patrons.

Light RailLink Service Advisory -- Due to emergency personnel activity at Timonium Business Park station, Light Rail train service is temporarily suspended between Timonium Fairgrounds and Falls Road station with a bus bridge in ... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 10, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.