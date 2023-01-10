Watch Now
Pedestrian struck by light rail train in Lutherville

Michael Seitz
Posted at 6:44 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 19:25:03-05

LUTHERVILLE, Md. — A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a light rail train on Tuesday.

The pedestrian was struck in the area of Business Park Drive in Lutherville.

Light Rail train service is temporarily suspended between Timonium Fairgrounds and Falls Road station with a bus bridge in place between those stations to accommodate patrons.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

