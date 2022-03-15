Pedestrian killed on Rt. 213 in Cecil County

ELKTON, Md. — A pedestrian from Elkton was struck and killed on Augustine Herman Highway Monday evening, said Maryland State Police.

Raymond Blaine Frock, 34, may have been trying to cross Route 213 when he was hit, investigators determined.

The accident happened at about 9:15 p.m., near the intersection with Locust Point Road.

He was struck by a 2008 Honda sedan. The driver was cooperative with troopers, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The victim died at Christiana Hospital at 4:41 a.m. today.