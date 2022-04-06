Pedestrian killed in northeast Baltimore Monday

BALTIMORE — A 59-year-old woman was killed while trying to cross a road in northeast Baltimore early Monday morning, city police confirmed today.

The victim was trying to cross Cedonia Avenue near Cedgate at about 5:48 a.m. April 4, when she was struck by a blue 2011 Chevrolet Malibu.

The woman was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview, where she was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m.

The driver of the Malibu remained at the scene.

City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents the area, commented on Twitter: "This happened yesterday and I wouldn’t have known about it had a neighbor not emailed me. A person was killed, it wasn’t news, and nobody officially publicly announced or acknowledged it except me, after confirming w/ BPD that it even happened."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.