Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian killed in northeast Baltimore Monday

BALTIMORE POLICE
Lenny Rice
BALTIMORE POLICE
Posted at 1:29 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 13:29:04-04

BALTIMORE — A 59-year-old woman was killed while trying to cross a road in northeast Baltimore early Monday morning, city police confirmed today.

The victim was trying to cross Cedonia Avenue near Cedgate at about 5:48 a.m. April 4, when she was struck by a blue 2011 Chevrolet Malibu.

The woman was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview, where she was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m.

The driver of the Malibu remained at the scene.

City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents the area, commented on Twitter: "This happened yesterday and I wouldn’t have known about it had a neighbor not emailed me. A person was killed, it wasn’t news, and nobody officially publicly announced or acknowledged it except me, after confirming w/ BPD that it even happened."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019