Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian killed, another injured, on Route 40 in Rosedale

Baltimore County police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Manny Locke/ABC2 News
Baltimore County police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 12:33:38-05

ROSEDALE, Md. — Two pedestrians were struck, one fatally, while trying to cross Pulaski Highway in Rosedale Sunday evening.

Baltimore County police said the incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. March 6 near Batavia Farm Road.

Darious T. Eason, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. He and a second pedestrian are believed to have been crossing against the pedestrian signal and were outside the crosswalk, said police.

The second pedestrian was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

They were struck by a 2006 BMW 750i headed west.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019