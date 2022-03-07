Pedestrian killed, another injured, on Route 40 in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — Two pedestrians were struck, one fatally, while trying to cross Pulaski Highway in Rosedale Sunday evening.

Baltimore County police said the incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. March 6 near Batavia Farm Road.

Darious T. Eason, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. He and a second pedestrian are believed to have been crossing against the pedestrian signal and were outside the crosswalk, said police.

The second pedestrian was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

They were struck by a 2006 BMW 750i headed west.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

