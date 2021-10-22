Watch
Pedestrian hit and killed in Nottingham on Wednesday; police continue to investigate

Posted at 3:58 PM, Oct 22, 2021
NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened on Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of Town Center Drive.

The pedestrian, Jeffrey Chmielewski of Brookwood Drive, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday after being struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu as he attempted to cross the road. Officials say he was not in a crosswalk.

The Baltimore County Police is continuing its investigation to determine the factors involved in this crash.

