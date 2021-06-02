Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Paving operation will close northbound I-895 traffic south of tunnel Saturday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bjphotographs
<p>Traffic sign right lane closed</p>
Traffic plans for Baltimore during Moonrise, AFRAM festivals
Posted at 8:30 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 08:32:00-04

BALTIMORE — Starting on June 4, there will be no access to northbound I-895 south of the tunnel due to necessary paving operations on northbound I-895 just north of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel due to a paving operation.

Traffic will be temporarily detoured to I-95. However, in addition, the southbound I-895 left lane will be closed north of the Harbor Tunnel.

Crews will be working to complete paving operations that will provide new roadway surface after recently completing concrete median barrier installation. In addition, concrete work will continue inside the northbound tube.

Weather permitting, this roadwork will take place from June 4 at 10 p.m. to June 5 at 8 p.m. There will be no access to northbound I-895 south of the tunnel on June 5 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020