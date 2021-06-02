Paving operation will close northbound I-895 traffic south of tunnel Saturday

BALTIMORE — Starting on June 4, there will be no access to northbound I-895 south of the tunnel due to necessary paving operations on northbound I-895 just north of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel due to a paving operation.

Traffic will be temporarily detoured to I-95. However, in addition, the southbound I-895 left lane will be closed north of the Harbor Tunnel.

Crews will be working to complete paving operations that will provide new roadway surface after recently completing concrete median barrier installation. In addition, concrete work will continue inside the northbound tube.

Weather permitting, this roadwork will take place from June 4 at 10 p.m. to June 5 at 8 p.m. There will be no access to northbound I-895 south of the tunnel on June 5 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.