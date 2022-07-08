Watch Now
Paul's Restaurant closes (for now) after 66 years in Arbutus

Posted at 4:57 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 16:59:28-04

ARBUTUS, Md.  — An Arbutus diner is closing after 66 years on Oregon Avenue, as it changes hands.

Paul's Restaurant will shut its doors - at least for now - on July 9.

The restaurant posted on social media:

There's something special about a place that has been in business for 66 years. Now the baton will be passed to William Low. We've been through it all: a fire, a pandemic, and loss of some very dear people. Things change over time, people come and go, but one thing is for certain, Paul's will forever be in our hearts. It's not just a restaurant where you go to eat, it's a place where you get a meal to enjoy in a timeless environment with familiar faces.

