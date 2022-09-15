Paul's Homewood Café looks to keep a 60 year tradition going

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Back in the 60's and 70’s, kids would leave Annapolis High School to get in a long line for a hot dog and soda at Paul’s Homewood Café.

Well, those kids had kids and they want to keep the line of tradition moving at this hidden gem in Annapolis.

How many times have you passed Paul’s on West Street?

“All the time, I hear it all the time,” says Chris who runs the place with his sister Anna.

In 1949, Paul Nicholas moved into a spot left behind by a cleaners. He called it Paul’s Lunch.

Chris went on to College Park and entered the corporate world when dad took ill. He came back to help and has never left.

It’s been described as a Greek festival every time you walk in. Frank at the bar is as deep a tradition in Annapolis as you will find.

His dad owned Milton’s Jewish Deli. You know it now as Chick and Ruths.

Frank was one of the first named sandwiches. He is “Chopped Liver.”

He has been tending the bar and running the night shift for years. When you walk it after you are smothered with kindness, take a look at the counter.

It was lifted from a soda fountain place downtown.

Avgolemono is like something you have never tasted before. Soup for you.

They run all the great Greek foods, but the service will feel like your family is waiting on you.

Paul’s Homewood Café, 919 West Street. Don’t pass it again.