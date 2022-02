For the first time in almost 60 years, Paul McCartney will perform in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Orioles announced that the musical legend will play Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 12. It will be the "second-ever major concert at Camden Yards," according to the team.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public February 25.

It's part of McCartney's 13-city 2022 GOT BACK tour.

The last time McCartney performed in Charm City was way back in 1964 with The Beatles, noted the Orioles.