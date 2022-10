BALTIMORE — The Patterson Park community has a new team member.

Their mascot is a squirrel since there are a bunch of them at the park. Friends of Patterson Park need help picking a name for it.

The choices are:



Sid E. Squirrel

Haze L. Nut or Hazey

Clover

Nutty B. Squirrel

Ellwood

Peanut

Parker.

You can vote for the names on their website through Saturday. The name will be announced on Halloween.