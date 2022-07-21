OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Pathfinders for Autism on Thursday brought together a group of Baltimore County Police resource officers and students at the Harbour School in Owings Mills.

Officers and students started their day bright and early joining each other for breakfast, before breaking into separate groups to get to know each better.

Activities included basketball and other fun interactive things.

The goal was for officers to learn more about the school's students who have different learning disabilities, ranging from autism to speech and language impairments.

An experience for the officers to recognize and understand why a person with a disability, may not always understand the situation when coming into contact with police.

The day also presented students with an opportunity to not only get more comfortable with the officers, but to also learn more about what they do.

Some of that entails resources police can provide to students, with disabilities in particular, in the event they ever need to call for help.

It's a way for everyone involved to see things from a new perspective.

"What we're trying to do is let the kids know that people in uniform and people in authority can be your friend and your support and be respectful, and this is how we respond to them, and then the flip of that is to show the officers that the response of our kids comes out of their disability, not out of disrespect for authority," said Linda Jacobs, Executive Director of the Harbour School.

This isn't the first time the school has held such an event with police and students.

We're told each has been a positive rewarding experiences for both.