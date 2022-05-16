Passing vehicle opens fire on van traveling on MD-200 in Montgomery County

SHADY GROVE, Md — A van was hit by gunfire while traveling on MD-200 in Montgomery County Monday.

MDTA Police said someone inside a black sedan pulled up beside the van and opened fire as it was driving near the Shady Grove exit.

A passenger inside the van suffered a graze wound to the chin, but did not have to go to the hospital.

The van's driver reported hearing a loud noise and seeing a flash before it was struck.

Police say the van's passenger-side sliding back door was damaged as result.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity along MD 200 shortly after midnight are asked to contact the MDTA Police ICC Detachment at 410-537-6905.