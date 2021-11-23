Passengers prepare to face the Thanksgiving rush of airport crowds

LINTHICUM, Md. — Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be two of the busiest days to fly during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The TSA expects BWI Marshall to be the busiest airport in the region this week.

The early birds seemed to have planned it best to beat the lines at BWI airport Tuesday morning.

Millions more passengers will be traveling this thanksgiving, so TSA officials recommend people arrive a lot earlier than usual.

The busiest travel days during the thanksgiving holiday are the Tuesday and Wednesday before and then there will be a repeat of crowds on the Sunday after as well.

In fact, the busiest travel day ever in TSA history was the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019, just a few months before the pandemic hit.

About three million passengers flew through the nations airports during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials are not expecting to top that this week but they do expect it to be busy.

There are a few tips for people flying for the first time during the pandemic or first time flyers.

Travelers should remember to pack a mask as they will have to wear one in the airport and on the plane.

TSA agents will give anyone who forgot their mask, a free one to wear.

While travelers are packing to go to grandma’s house or wherever they’re headed, there are some things they will have to put in a checked bag.

Anything that can spill like gravy, cranberry sauce, or wine should go in your checked bags while solid foods like baked goods can be carried on the plane.

Liquids are still limited to 3.4 ounces but the TSA will let you bring a hand sanitizer bottle with you up to 12 ounces.

The TSA will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon for another refresher course to prepare for traveling this holiday, but basics tips to remember are to get to the airport early; wear a mask; and anything that could possibly leak or spill goes in your checked bag.