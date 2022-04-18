Watch
Passenger wounded after shots fired at taxi in Annapolis area

Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 18, 2022
BALTIMORE — A passenger in a taxi was shot while the taxi was driving in the Annapolis area early Sunday morning.

Anne Arundel County police said it happened at Riva Road and Hearne Road in Parole at about 12:40 a.m. April 17.

When the taxi approached the intersection, several gunshots struck the taxi, injuring a 22-year-old male passenger inside.

The taxi driver was not injured, and immediately drove to the Anne Arundel Medical Center.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

