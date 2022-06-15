Pasadena woman charged with attempted murder in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Md. — A 51-year-old Pasadena woman is charged with attempted murder, after she fired a gun at two people in Edgewater.

Anne Arundel County police said it happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Pike Ridge Road just west of Solomons Island Road. Police got a report of an armed person.

Two victims told police that the woman pointed a black gun at them and fired one round in their direction. Neither of the victims were struck.

Police arrested Catherine Lynn Burns and charged her with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and gun charges, according to online court records.

She was ordered held without bond today.