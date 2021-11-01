Pasadena neighborhood dealing with damage after coastal flooding

PASADENA, Md (WMAR) — Halloween meant storm clean up and damage assessment for the Bayside Beach community in Pasadena. Some of the waterfront homes got wrecked by Fridays’ storm and coastal flooding.

Debris that cluttered the neighborhood beach now lines the streets waiting for county crews to pick up as neighbors deal with flooding and broken piers.

“We’re looking at flood damage underneath which means all the insulation under the house in the crawl space is all wet. That all has to be removed… then you have to worry about electricity. Your heating is all underneath,” said homeowner Timothy Moore.

Homeowner Jeff Hostelly wasn’t even home, so he couldn’t prepare, couldn’t get his boat out of the water.

“This just came out of nowhere,” said Hostelley.

His neighbors tried to secure it, but by the end of the storm it was totaled.

“There’s nothing you can do. There’s 6-8 foot waves out there it was just crazy,” said Hostelley. “The reason you live on the water is so that you can go fishing, use the access to the water. It’s just devastating. It is absolutely one of the most heart wrenching things I've gone through.”

His pier was damaged, some completely destroyed. And others dealing with flooding in their homes.

Other areas that sustained damage include Deale, Shady Side, North Beach, Annapolis and Arnold.

Anne Arundel County has started collect damage assessment information online for potential reimbursement. You can fill out the damage assessment through November 12.

Moore hopes to also secure FEMA funding for a more permanent solution.

“We’ll raise the house up so this will never happen again for us or whoever owns the house in the future, so that’s kind of what we’re looking at,” said Moore.

Starting Monday, businesses that were damaged can also apply for up to $50,000 in grant funding through the VOLT Disaster Recovery Program.

The money comes from video lottery terminal revenue from Maryland casinos and can be used for repairs, replacement of equipment or damaged inventory, loss of income from being closed and working capital needed to get business operations up and running.

