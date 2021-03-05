Menu

Pasadena man dies more than three decades after shooting left him paralyzed

Posted at 10:35 AM, Mar 05, 2021
BALTIMORE — A Medical Examiner has ruled a shooting more than three decades ago caused the recent death of a Pasadena man.

Preston Hill was wounded the night of May 29, 1984 in the 2300 block of E. Oliver Street in Baltimore.

The shooting left Hill paralyzed from the waist down. He was only 28 at the time.

Hill was found dead last December in Baltimore County.

Til this day, the case remains open as detectives have been unable to identify a suspect.

Baltimore Police also continue to investigate another similar case from October 2016.

That's when Kendrick Hasty was shot in the 1600 block of Mountmor Court.

He died last year on November 18 at the age of 33.

An autopsy showed his death was related to wounds he suffered more than four years prior.

Anyone with information on these two cases is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

