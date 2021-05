EDGEWATER, Md. — A 30-year-old Pasadena man was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife during a fight at a wedding reception Saturday.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Central Avenue East in Edgewater.

Someone in attendance called 911 reporting that people were fighting and someone was armed with a knife.

Officers got on scene and were able to break up the fight.

Vincent Brian Price was found to be in possession of a knife and taken into custody.