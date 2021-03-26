Menu

Bricks from collapsing building strike passing car in East Baltimore

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 10:52:15-04

BALTIMORE — A building collapsed Friday in East Baltimore, leaving one person hospitalized.

Bricks from the fallen vacant structure on Pittman Place, fell onto a car that was driving in the 1600 block of Greenmount Avenue.

One occupant was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The incident caused traffic to be blocked in the immediate area.

It's unclear what caused the collapse.

WMAR-2 News is headed to the scene.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

