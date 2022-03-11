Parents voice concerns about violence at Baltimore County schools

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Parents voiced concerns about school violence at a Baltimore County Public School meeting on Thursday.

At tonight's discussion, policies 5550 and 5560 were discussed.

"We don't need more police presence at our schools, we need those people who know how to work effectively with our students," said one attendee.

The school board held the virtual meeting for parents and community members to discuss how they would like to see violence handled within the school district.

Former Baltimore County School Board Member Cheryl Pasteur suggested removing SRO's from schools

The first parent to speak read from a pre-written statement and gave feedback on policy 5560.

"Policy 5560 is very well written but I would like to see statics for suspensions, expulsions, in-school suspensions, and alternative education for the past 5 years," they said. "Perhaps if these practices were actually occurring, some of the disruptive and dangerous behavior would be lessened."

Another parent spoke on how students were terrified to go to school.

"We need behavioral policies that act immediately to reduce the current level of violence within in our buildings," the parent stated. "As adults it is our responsibility to provide students with safe, secure learning environments by any means necessary."

The school boards next public meeting is Tuesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m.