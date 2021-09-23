Parents fight back at Board of Education meeting in Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some parents in Anne Arundel County say they're fed up with the Board of Education.

"My kids are dying inside. I'm dying inside. You don't care. You don't care!" said one parent.

Tonight at its meeting, parents and some students said the board has not shown adequate data to support it's pandemic policies and decisions.

Some stepped up to criticize the board's decision to postpone homecoming, others say they disagree with the mask and vaccination mandates in schools. The board rolled out a policy that says staff, along with student athletes will need to get vaccinated or face weekly testing.

"We do not consent to vaccination or weekly testing of our students. Our kids will be removed from your athletic programs and moved to private gyms, clubs and teams where you do not have control over the protocols in those gyms, organizations and facilities," said another parent.

There was a lot of name-calling, but not a lot of progress made at this meeting. Board members are not allowed to accept or answer questions from parents.