Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parental guidance now required at Towson Town Center

Towson Town Center
WMAR
Towson Town Center file image
Towson Town Center
Posted at 10:26 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 22:26:55-05

TOWSON, Md. — Towson Town Center has released new guidelines that require those 17 and under be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult 21 or older after 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The full list of guidelines can be found below:

Fridays and Saturdays, 4pm- Close:

  • Visitors 17 years of age and younger are required to be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older on Friday and Saturday after 4pm. Parental Guidance Required hours are subject to change during the holiday season.
  • Unsupervised youth shopping prior to 4pm on Friday and Saturday evenings must leave the mall by 4pm or immediately be joined by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older.
  • Proof of age may be required for the youth or supervising adult. Those who lack proper identification may be asked to leave the property.
  • Valid identification includes a state issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must be tamper proof and include a photograph and date of birth.
  • One adult may accompany up to four youths.* All accompanied youths must remain with the supervising adult.
  • Supervising adults are responsible for the actions of the youth they accompany.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices