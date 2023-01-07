Parental guidance now required at Towson Town Center

TOWSON, Md. — Towson Town Center has released new guidelines that require those 17 and under be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult 21 or older after 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
The full list of guidelines can be found below:
Fridays and Saturdays, 4pm- Close:
- Visitors 17 years of age and younger are required to be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older on Friday and Saturday after 4pm. Parental Guidance Required hours are subject to change during the holiday season.
- Unsupervised youth shopping prior to 4pm on Friday and Saturday evenings must leave the mall by 4pm or immediately be joined by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older.
- Proof of age may be required for the youth or supervising adult. Those who lack proper identification may be asked to leave the property.
- Valid identification includes a state issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must be tamper proof and include a photograph and date of birth.
- One adult may accompany up to four youths.* All accompanied youths must remain with the supervising adult.
- Supervising adults are responsible for the actions of the youth they accompany.