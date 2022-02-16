MARYLAND — The Coalition of Maryland Parents have filed a suit against the state department of education in somerset county circuit court, on the eastern shore. In that lawsuit, parents called for the decision to mask their children to be theirs. The state board of education will meet on Tuesday, February 22 to talk about covid protocols in schools.
Parent group files lawsuit against the state department of education to end mask mandate
Posted at 6:36 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 06:36:56-05
