BALTIMORE — Governor Larry Hogan announced today that the new Paramount+ original series "Lioness" will be filmed in Maryland.

The series is scheduled to film throughout the state including Baltimore and Washington D.C. metropolitan sububrs, Western Maryland, and the Eastern Shore.

“We are excited that Maryland will serve as the backdrop for a production from one of the most prolific creative teams working in the television industry today,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This type of series has the potential to generate a significant impact through job creation and revenue for local businesses, and we look forward to partnering with Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and 101 Studios in the coming months.”

"Lioness" us based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos, a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young marine recruited to the the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.

“We are proud to welcome Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and 101 Studios as they film this new series,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “With help from our Maryland Film Office, our partners at the Baltimore Film Office, and our economic development partners throughout the state, we look forward to seeing another successful production take place in Maryland.”

A series such as Lioness is expected to generate a significant economic impact in Maryland. To give an idea of the potential impact of an episodic television series, the final season of Netflix’s House of Cards hired more than 1,600 Marylanders and purchased or rented goods or services from more than 1,700 Maryland businesses with an impact that exceeded $100 million.

