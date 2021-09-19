Watch
Papi's Tacos closes due to partial building collapse

Posted at 7:32 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 19:32:15-04

BALTIMORE — A partial building collapse in Fells Point has forced several businesses to close for an unknown amount of time.

It happened around 10:40 a.m., Sunday in the 1701-1703 blocks of Aliceanna Street according to Baltimore City Fire.

According to a tweet from Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734, the collapse happened inside of the breezeway between Papi's Taco's and Angel Park Boutique.

There are apartment units above the restaurant but no injuries were reported.

Building inspectors were on the scene to determine the cause of the collapse.

