Pandora moving headquarters from downtown Baltimore to New York City

BALTIMORE — Jewelry giant Pandora is planning to relocate its North American headquarters from downtown Baltimore to New York City.

The company expects to move into their new 27,000 square foot space on the 35th floor at 1540 Broadway in Times Square by early 2023.

One major consideration behind the decision was New York's willingness to offer Pandora $1.5 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits.

With that the company says it intends to create 33 new full-time jobs, and open three new stores across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

According to the company, the move will also increase global talent attraction.

“As Pandora enters our third decade of operation in the U.S. market, a New York headquarters will bolster our long-term growth ambition, with the ability to recruit world class talent and operate in one of the world’s largest commercial markets, says Luciano Rodembusch, President, Pandora North America. “We look forward to establishing this new office with the support of New York State, as we continue to invest in the New York retail industry-at-large.”

Pandora will remain in Baltimore at 250 W. Pratt Street through at least 2026, while continuing to operate a logistics center in Columbia.