Pair of crashes leaves man dead, another critically injured in Anne Arundel County

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a pair of crashes Thursday that left a man dead and another critically injured.

The latest incident was a hit and run involving a motorcycle that happened around 6:50pm, at the intersection of Fort Smallwood and Hilltop Roads in Curtis Bay.

Police say the motorcycle was headed north with a green light and the right-of-way, when a Nissan Altima coming from the opposite direction tired making a left turn on Hilltop Road causing a t-bone collision.

The impact threw the 21-year-old rider from his Yamaha, leaving him with life threatening injuries.

Following the crash, the Nissan fled the scene but was later found unoccupied on Hilltop Road at Stoney Beach Way. Investigators are still working to identify the driver.

The first crash happened about five-hours earlier.

Arriving officers found an overturned Chevy Monte Carlo along MD Route 4 near Talbot Road in Bristol.

Investigators believe 64-year-old Michael Magtutu lost control of the vehicle before it slid off the road and hit a bunch of trees.

An off-duty nurse and a retired law enforcement officer witnessed the crash and were able to pull Magtutu from the vehicle.

Despite lifesaving efforts, Magtutu died on scene.

At this point, it is unclear how or why he lost control.

Anyone with information about either crash should call police at 410-222-4700.

