Padonia Road Interchange Ramp to southbound Interstate-83 to temporarily close for two weekends

TIMONIUM, Md. — The interchange ramp from westbound Padonia Road to southbound Interstate-83 in the Timonium area will be temporarily closed over the next two weekends to allow crews to complete concrete work on the ramp.

Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, March 25, crews will close the ramp and it will remain closed through the weekend until 5 a.m. Monday.

During this time, motorists will use a posted ramp detour route via Deereco Road, Greenspring Drive and Timonium Road to the Timonium Road interchange to southbound I-83.

Weather permitting, the ramp will be closed again for concrete work 10 p.m. Friday night, April 1 through 5 a.m. Monday, April 4.