Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Padonia Road Interchange Ramp to southbound Interstate-83 to temporarily close for two weekends

Road_Closed_road_Closure.jpg
carterdayne/Getty Images
Road_Closed_road_Closure.jpg
Posted at 5:28 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 17:28:05-04

TIMONIUM, Md. — The interchange ramp from westbound Padonia Road to southbound Interstate-83 in the Timonium area will be temporarily closed over the next two weekends to allow crews to complete concrete work on the ramp.

Beginning 10 p.m. Friday, March 25, crews will close the ramp and it will remain closed through the weekend until 5 a.m. Monday.

During this time, motorists will use a posted ramp detour route via Deereco Road, Greenspring Drive and Timonium Road to the Timonium Road interchange to southbound I-83.

Weather permitting, the ramp will be closed again for concrete work 10 p.m. Friday night, April 1 through 5 a.m. Monday, April 4.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019