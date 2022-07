BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police responded to a home burglary in the 200 block of 11th Avenue East in Brooklyn Park, around 12:30pm on July 21.

When the victim entered their home, they noticed two people sleeping inside. They immediately contacted police.

Responding officers then located three men inside the victim's home and arrested them.

The suspects were identified as, 45-year-old James Lee Reid Jr., Andrew Thornhill-Spioch, 34, and Jesse Frank Cummings, 27.