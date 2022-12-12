Owner of Westminster bicycle shop dies in early morning fire

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A Monday morning fire claimed the life of a Westminster bicycle shop owner.

Flames broke out at Whites Bicycles on Main Street around 5:18am.

Crews discovered the store owner, 55-year-old Bradley White, still inside the burning building. He later died at Carroll Hospital.

The fire spread to at least 10 apartments located above the bike shop and neighboring Johansson's Dining House.

Although none of the approximately 30 tenants inside the apartments were injured, most have been displaced.

Officials credit an automated sprinkler system inside the building with extinguishing a majority of the flames, allowing for their safe escape.

There was no sprinkler coverage however in the office of the bicycle store, which is where the fire reportedly originated.

Investigators found evidence indicating White was living inside his business, but have not determined an official cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is on scene assisting more than a dozen families impacted by the fire.

