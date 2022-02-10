Owner of Blair Pharmacy sentenced on Thursday for providing illegal payments to independent marketers

TIMONIUM, Md. — The owner of Blair Pharmacy in Lutherville-Timonium was sentenced on Thursday for payment of illegal remunerations to encourage independent marketers to refer federal health care related business to Blair’s pharmacy.

According to his guilty plea, beginning in November 2014 and continuing through May 2015, 48-year-old Matthew Edward Blair, the owner and operator of the pharmacy, made illegal payments to independent marketers to persuade them to refer business to Blair Pharmacy.

Blair has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison and is ordered to pay restitution of $3,176,470.83.