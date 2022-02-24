Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Owner of Baltimore County pain clinic gets 8 months in jail for taking bribes from drug company

Gavel_Court_Sentence.jpg
Audtakorn Sutarmjam / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Gavel_Court_Sentence.jpg
Posted at 2:48 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 14:48:06-05

BALTIMORE — A Reisterstown doctor got $66,000 from a drug company to prescribe opioids. Now, he's set to serve eight months in federal prison.

Howard Hoffberg, 65, ran the troubled Rosen-Hoffberg Rehabilitation and Pain Management clinic in Towson and Owings Mills, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The clinic was raided by federal agents in 2018, and a physician assistant pleaded guilty to illegal drug distribution charges.

Hoffberg admitted to asking Insys Therapeutics, Inc., to pay him to overprescribe a potent opioid called Subsys, which was only supposed to be prescribed to a limited number of cancer patients.

Hoffberg prescribed the drug - which contains fentanyl - to patients who did not have cancer, and ultimately got $66,000 from Insys for doing so. He admitted to switching some patients from another fentanyl-based drug over to Subsys, even though the drugs were not interchangeable.

He was sentenced today after pleading guilty to conspiring to violate anti-kickback statutes, and will serve eight months in federal prison followed by a year of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019