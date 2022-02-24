Owner of Baltimore County pain clinic gets 8 months in jail for taking bribes from drug company

BALTIMORE — A Reisterstown doctor got $66,000 from a drug company to prescribe opioids. Now, he's set to serve eight months in federal prison.

Howard Hoffberg, 65, ran the troubled Rosen-Hoffberg Rehabilitation and Pain Management clinic in Towson and Owings Mills, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The clinic was raided by federal agents in 2018, and a physician assistant pleaded guilty to illegal drug distribution charges.

Hoffberg admitted to asking Insys Therapeutics, Inc., to pay him to overprescribe a potent opioid called Subsys, which was only supposed to be prescribed to a limited number of cancer patients.

Hoffberg prescribed the drug - which contains fentanyl - to patients who did not have cancer, and ultimately got $66,000 from Insys for doing so. He admitted to switching some patients from another fentanyl-based drug over to Subsys, even though the drugs were not interchangeable.

He was sentenced today after pleading guilty to conspiring to violate anti-kickback statutes, and will serve eight months in federal prison followed by a year of supervised release.