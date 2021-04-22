Owner of Annapolis based surrogacy group sentenced to federal prison for defrauding customers

BALTIMORE — The owner of an Annapolis based surrogacy group has been sentenced to 32 months in federal prison.

Greg Blosser and his company, The Surrogacy Group, LLC, was convicted of selling surrogacy services to consumers for tens of thousands of dollars, but did not provide the promised services.

Some of the fees were supposed to be held in escrow to pay for medical expenses and other costs incurred for the clients surrogates.

Instead of holding the payments in escrow as promised and providing the services purchased, Blosser wrongfully used the money for his own personal benefit.

“Dreams, hopes and bank accounts were wiped clean by Mr. Blosser who preyed on couples who were already in a vulnerable place,” said Jennifer C. Boone, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

RELATED: Annapolis based surrogacy group ordered to pay $1 million+ for defrauding customers

Prosecutors say Blosser fraudulently obtained around $1,104,706 from approximately 44 victims worldwide.

As part of his sentencing, Blosser was ordered to forfeit $1,104,706 and pay $1,194,519.54 in restitution.

In 2019 the Maryland Attorney General's Office found that Blosser and his company violated the Consumer Protection Act, and barred The Surrogacy Group from selling any other services in the future.

