STREET, Md. — A shed fire erupted in Harford County Saturday morning in the 3200 block of Scarboro Road.

At approximately 3:50 a.m., firefighters responded to the area for a one-alarm fire in the interior of a woodframed shed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, firefighters have not ruled out an unspecified electrical fire as a possible cause. There were no reported injuries.

The estimated damage is around $25,000.