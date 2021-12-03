Watch
Owner battling snake infestation accidentally sets house on fire

MCFRS, Pete Piringer
Posted at 11:30 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 11:30:42-05

DICKERSON, Md. — The strange cause of a November 23 house fire in Dickerson has been revealed.

A home owner on Big Woods Road was using smoke to manage a snake infestation, according to Montgomery County Fire Spokesman Pete Piringer.

Coals were apparently being used to create the smoke, but Piringer says combustibles were close by leading to an accidental fire in the basement.

Flames then spread through the basement floor and walls, resulting in over $1 million in damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

